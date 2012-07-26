UPDATE 2-Oshkosh increases sales view, shares rise

* Q3 earnings 82 cents per share vs 53 cents estimate

By Lynn Adler

July 26 (Reuters) - Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp on Thursday exceeded its quarterly profit forecasts on higher sales in all non-defense businesses, and increased sales estimates in most segments.

Its shares rose 8.4 percent to $21.32 after the company raised its sales guidance to slightly above the upper end of prior ranges for most of its divisions, and said it was cutting costs by shutting down two small fire and emergency operations.

Oshkosh said it would give its initial fiscal 2013 outlook at its September analyst day meeting.

The quarter “showed good improvement, driven by top-line strength in the commercial businesses and better-than-expected margins across the company except for fire and emergency, which continues to underperform,” Jefferies & Co wrote in a note.

The company’s sales guidance implies earnings per share of $1.90 to $2.05 for fiscal 2012, up from the Jefferies estimate of $1.70, the research note said.

The average full-year profit forecast is for $1.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Replacement of aging equipment boosted sales of access equipment such as aerial work platforms, boom lifts and towing products by more than 40 percent.

“Margin improvement was particularly strong in the access equipment and commercial segments due in part to our continuing efforts to reduce our product, process and overhead costs,” Chief Executive Charles L. Szews told analysts on a call.

“Regardless of the daily headlines we’re all reading we believe we’re at the front end of a slow economic recovery, and that our businesses are moving in the right direction and with significant upside ahead for Oshkosh,” he said.

Demand for concrete placement vehicles, and aftermarket parts and service boosted commercial segment sales more than 11 percent.

Sales of fire and emergency equipment rose about 14 percent, mainly due to higher international shipments and the delivery of vehicles under a United States Air Force contract.

The weak spot was defense, where sales fell 13.4 percent on the ongoing shift in military spending to less profitable, lighter-weight vehicles.

Oshkosh expects volatility in the Middle East will help the company sustain its defense business.

Earlier in July, Oshkosh said it won a contract to provide 750 mine resistant all-terrain vehicles to the United Arab Emirates armed forces, with an option for up to 200 additional units.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company makes tactical vehicles for the military, specialty trucks for construction and emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire trucks.

Oshkosh reported a net profit of $75.7 million, or 82 cents per share for its fiscal third quarter, up from $68.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

That was a 29-cent beat over the average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 7.6 percent to $2.18 billion, compared with the $2.06 billion estimate.

Oshkosh said its board approved an increase of 4 million shares in its stock buyback program, in addition to the 3.2 million shares remaining under a prior authorization.

Among Oshkosh’s peers, Paccar on Tuesday reported a 24 percent profit increase that beat forecasts, but warned that weak U.S. economic growth and ongoing Euro zone uncertainty could dampen truck orders for the rest of the year. .

Engine-maker Cummins, which reports results on July 31, in June cuts its 2012 sales outlook on similar concerns.