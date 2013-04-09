FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oshkosh to cut 900 jobs in defense unit
April 9, 2013

Oshkosh to cut 900 jobs in defense unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp said it will cut about 900 jobs in its defense business due to U.S. budget cuts.

The company said it would reduce its workforce by about 200 salaried positions through July and about 700 hourly positions starting in mid-June.

Daily production volumes are expected to decline by about 30 percent this summer, it said.

Oshkosh had said earlier that it expected domestic military vehicle production to decline significantly this year due to the budget cuts and a wind down in war activities.

