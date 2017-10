NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Specialty vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp on Friday forecast up to 30 percent annual profit growth over the next three years, saying it expects to improve profit margins and raise international sales to more than a quarter of total revenue.

Oshkosh forecast 2015 profit of $4 to $4.50 a share, compared with $2.05 to $2.15 this year. Analysts expect $2.11 a share this year.