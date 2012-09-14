FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Oshkosh sees up to 30 percent jump in annual profit
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oshkosh sees up to 30 percent jump in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp on Friday forecast that profit will rise up to 30 percent every year over the next three years as profit margins improve and international sales make up more than one-quarter of total revenue.

Oshkosh sees 2015 profit of $4 to $4.50 a share, compared with $2.05 to $2.15 this year. Analysts expected $2.11 a share this year. The doubling of profitability would mark an annual growth rate of 23 percent to 30 percent, the company said.

Oshkosh is under pressure from its biggest shareholder, Icahn Associates, to spin off its JLG access equipment business. Investor Carl Icahn and his affiliates, with a 9.5 percent stake, have argued the performance of Oshkosh’s other businesses make it hard to recognize the value of JLG.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company makes tactical vehicles for the military, specialty trucks for construction and emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire trucks.

