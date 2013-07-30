Oshkosh posts higher profit, raises view on construction sales

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp reported a sharply higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook, citing strong sales of construction booms.

The company, which also makes specialty trucks, reported a fiscal third-quarter profit of $148.4 million, or $1.67 a share, up from $77.1 million, or 84 cents a share, a year before.

Sales rose 2.1 percent to $2.2 billion, Oshkosh said.

On average, had analysts expected the company to report a profit of $1.08 a share on sales of $2.1 billion, according to Reuters estimates.