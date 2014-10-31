FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oshkosh posts higher quarterly profit, offers in-line 2015 view
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Oshkosh posts higher quarterly profit, offers in-line 2015 view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday as strong sales of aerial access equipment and concrete mixers to builders in North America offset continued weak sales of tactical vehicles to the U.S. Defense Department and other military customers.

Shares of Oshkosh jumped 6.2 percent to $47.69 in early trading.

The manufacturer of specialty trucks reported a net profit of $77.8 million, or 93 cents a share, for the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30, up from $35.7 million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 3.4 percent to $1.67 billion, pulled down by lower defense segment sales, but they exceeded analysts’ estimates of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Looking to 2015, the company said it expected a full-year profit of $4.00 to $4.25 a share on revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion, in line with analysts’ forecasts. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.