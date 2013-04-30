FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Housing rebound helps Oshkosh post higher profit, raises view
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Housing rebound helps Oshkosh post higher profit, raises view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the full year as the housing recovery in the United States prompted builders to buy more of the company’s aerial work platforms, telehandlers and concrete mixers.

The maker of specialty trucks and construction equipment said higher prices, operational efficiencies and improved margins boosted quarterly profit.

Oshkosh earned $85.4 million, or 96 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, up from $42.8 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected 89 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3.8 percent to $1.98 billion, largely due to lower sales of tactical vehicles to the military.

Oshkosh raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $2.90 to $3.15 a share from a previous estimate of $2.80 to $3.05.

Oshkosh said sales of its concrete mixers rose to their highest level in five years, “benefiting mainly from improvements in the domestic housing market.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.