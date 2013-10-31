FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oshkosh profit halves as defense vehicle sales fall 46 pct
October 31, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Oshkosh profit halves as defense vehicle sales fall 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp, a maker of specialty trucks, reported a 54 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales at the company’s defense business plunged due to spending cuts by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Net income attributable to Oshkosh fell to $36.3 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $78.9 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at the company’s defense business fell about 46 percent to $513.8 million.

Total revenue was down 15.8 percent at $1.73 billion.

