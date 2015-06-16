Oshkosh cuts full-year profit forecast

June 16 (Reuters) - Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp cut its profit forecast for the full year, saying sales and profit were hurt by bad weather in the third quarter and delay in launching a product.

The company said it expects third-quarter profit to be about the same as the adjusted profit for the same period a year earlier. It had earlier expected a growth in profit.

Oshkosh cut its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the full year to $3.75-$4.00 from $4.00-$4.25. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)