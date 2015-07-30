FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Truckmaker Oshkosh's quarterly profit falls 14.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Truckmaker Oshkosh's quarterly profit falls 14.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp reported a 14.3 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a strong dollar, and the company cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

The company’s net income available to its shareholders fell to $89.7 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $104.7 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 16.6 percent to $1.61 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.