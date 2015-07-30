Truckmaker Oshkosh's quarterly profit falls 14.3 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp reported a 14.3 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a strong dollar, and the company cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

The company’s net income available to its shareholders fell to $89.7 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $104.7 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 16.6 percent to $1.61 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)