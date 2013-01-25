Oshkosh raises full-year earnings outlook on strong first quarter

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp raised its fiscal 2013 earnings outlook, powered by a strong first quarter profit, which rose on higher growth in its access equipment business.

The company, which also makes specialty trucks and truck bodies, forecast 2013 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.80 to $3.05 per share, up from its prior outlook of $2.35 to $2.60 per share.

Oshkosh reported a profit of $46.2 million, or 51 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31. It had earned $38.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.