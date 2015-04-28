FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Truck maker Oshkosh's revenue falls 7.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Truck maker Oshkosh's revenue falls 7.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp reported a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales in its defense business.

Net income available to shareholders fell to $54.5 million, or 69 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $71.2 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.55 billion from $1.68 billion.

Sales in the defense business, which supplies medium and heavy tactical vehicles for the U.S. military, fell 67 percent. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.