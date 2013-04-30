FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oshkosh reports higher Q2 profit, raises forecast
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Oshkosh reports higher Q2 profit, raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit, citing strong sales of its aerial work platforms, telehandlers and concrete placement trucks used by builders.

The maker of specialty trucks and construction equipment earned $85.4 million, or 96 cents a diluted share, in its fiscal second quarter, up from $42.8 million, or 47 cents a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales fell 3.8 percent to $1.98 billion, largely reflecting a drop-off in sales of its tactical vehicles to the military.

Oshkosh raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $2.90 to $3.15 a share from a previous estimate of $2.80 to $3.05 a share.

