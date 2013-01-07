FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oshkosh terminates shareholder rights plan
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Oshkosh terminates shareholder rights plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp said it was terminating its shareholder rights plan immediately, about a month after activist investor Carl Icahn abandoned plans to take control of the company.

The plan, which would have triggered if an investor bought 10 percent of Oshkosh’s shares, will expire on Monday. It was initially set to expire on Oct. 25.

Icahn in early December abandoned plans to acquire control of Oshkosh after shareholders tendered fewer shares than he had hoped for.

He has since been cutting his 9.5 percent stake in Oshkosh and now holds 4.66 percent of the company’s shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.