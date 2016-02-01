FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China court fines food supplier OSI 2.4 mln yuan in food safety trial
February 1, 2016 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

China court fines food supplier OSI 2.4 mln yuan in food safety trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Chinese court has fined two Chinese units of U.S. food supplier OSI Group 2.4 million yuan ($364,875) and sentenced one executive to prison for producing and selling inferior products, a Shanghai court said on its official Weibo microblog on Monday.

The verdict from the Shanghai Jiading People’s Court marks the end of a long-running investigation into the U.S. food supplier after a food safety scandal in July 2014 that dragged in fast-food giants McDonald’s Corp and Yum Brands Inc . ($1 = 6.5776 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

