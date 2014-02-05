FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Osisko says Quebec court to hear suit against Goldcorp
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

Miner Osisko says Quebec court to hear suit against Goldcorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp said on Tuesday a Quebec court has scheduled a hearing in early March to decide if its complaints against Goldcorp Inc, which has made a C$2.6 billion ($2.35 billion) hostile bid for Osisko, have merit.

Osisko said last week it had sued Goldcorp in an attempt to foil the gold miner’s bid, alleging that its suitor misused confidential information. Osisko has already advised its shareholders to reject the bid.

The hearing in the Quebec Superior Court has been set for March 3-5.

A Goldcorp spokeswoman said Goldcorp’s bid, which is scheduled to expire on Feb. 19, would need to be extended.

Osisko said Goldcorp had undertaken not to take up and pay for Osisko shares tendered to the bid until the court’s judgment was released.

Goldcorp has also undertaken not to challenge Osisko’s shareholder rights, or “poison pill”, plan until March 6, Osisko said.

Lawsuits are fairly common defensive measure used by companies facing hostile bids.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.