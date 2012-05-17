UPDATE 1-Osisko Mining's Canadian Malartic mill restarts

May 17 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp said a part of its Canadian Malartic mill in Quebec has resumed operations, a week after a fire damaged some equipment at the gold-processing facility.

Osisko said the grinding circuit at the mill was operating on a reduced basis. Some other damaged equipment are expected to be back online within a week.

Osisko had estimated that it would take two to three weeks to get the facility up and running again.

Shares of the company were up 4.6 percent at C$6.98 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)