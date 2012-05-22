UPDATE 1-Osisko says Malartic mill back to full operation

May 22 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp said its Canadian Malartic mill returned to full operation after fire disrupted the gold-processing facility and expects minimal impact on production during final repairs.

The company said in early May a fire had disrupted operations at its mill in the province of Quebec and estimated it would take two to three weeks to get the gold-processing facility up and running again.

Equipment and building damage from the fire is estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million, the company said in a statement.

Osisko said permanent repairs of the damage will continue over the next three to four months.

Osisko’s shares were down 2 percent at C$6.89 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.