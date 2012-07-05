FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Osisko Mining gold production doubles
July 5, 2012

UPDATE 1-Osisko Mining gold production doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Osisko Mining Corp said quarterly gold output doubled at its only producing mine, Canadian Malartic in Quebec.

April-June production from the mine, which went online on May 19 last year, rose to 92,003 ounces.

During the quarter, Osisko sold 95,675 ounces at an average price of $1,605 per ounce.

Gold price rose 7 percent to average $1,611 per ounce during the second quarter from the year-ago period.

Shares of the Montreal-based company were up 7 percent at C$7.88 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
