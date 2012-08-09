FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osisko Mining posts profit on higher production
August 9, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 5 years ago

Osisko Mining posts profit on higher production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s Osisko Mining Corp reported a second-quarter profit on higher production at its flagship mine.

Canadian Malartic, Osisko’s only operating mine, produced 92,003 ounces of gold in the second quarter, up from 27,101, a year earlier.

Production had been disrupted by a fire at its mill in May.

The company reported a net profit of C$13.3 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of C$23.8 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company’s revenue rose to C$157.1 million from C$12.4 million a year earlier.

Osisko shares closed at C$9.88 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
