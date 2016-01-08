FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSK Holdings Bhd says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Ambank (M) Berhad
January 8, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

OSK Holdings Bhd says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Ambank (M) Berhad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Osk Holdings Bhd : * Says unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with ambank (m) berhad * Total purchase consideration of 145 million rgt * Says proposed acquisition is to be funded by a combination of internally

generated funds and external borrowings * Says proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact group’s

earnings and EPS for FY ending 31 December 2015 * Proposed acquisition will not have any material effect on the na and na per

share of OSK for financial year ending 31 December 2015 * Source text (bit.ly/1OE7oew)

