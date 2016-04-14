Oslo Bourse launches index for booming seafood shares

OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Oslo Bourse launched a seafood index on Thursday that will allow investors to buy and sell exchange traded notes (ETNs) from Friday onwards, the stock market operator said in a statement.

Shares of salmon farmers and other seafood firms have risen 21.6 percent this year while the Oslo benchmark index is down 3.5 percent.

The seafood industry now accounts for 8.2 percent of the overall value of stocks listed in Oslo, up from less than two percent in 2011, the bourse said.

The accumulated value of seafood shares currently stands at 148 billion Norwegian crowns ($17.92 billion), it added.

Marine Harvest, Austevoll Seafood, Bakkafrost, Grieg Seafood, Havfisk , Leroey, Norwegian Royal Salmon and Salmar will make up the Oslo Bourse Seafood Index. ($1 = 8.2612 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)