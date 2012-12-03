FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oslo Bourse buys stake in Norwegian fish derivative exchange
December 3, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Oslo Bourse buys stake in Norwegian fish derivative exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Oslo Bourse has entered a deal to buy 71 percent of the Norwegian fish and seafood derivatives exchange Fish Pool ASA, Oslo Bourse said on Monday.

The deal with Imarex, Bergen Energi and GC Riebe values Fish Pool at 27.25 million Norwegian crowns ($4.81 million).

As part of the agreement, Oslo Bourse will also extend its offer to purchase shares to the other shareholders in Fish Pool, which offers futures and options settled against the spot price of salmon. ($1 = 5.6635 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)

