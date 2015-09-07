FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai pay-TV firm OSN signs $400 mln five-year loan with 11 banks
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai pay-TV firm OSN signs $400 mln five-year loan with 11 banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dubai-based pay-television company OSN has signed a $400 million, five-year loan with 11 regional and international banks to fund expansion of its content and develop its technology offering, it said in a statement on Monday.

The facility is split into two parts - a $255 million term loan and a $145 million revolving credit facility - and was twice covered by subscriptions from banks, the statement said.

Arrangers of the facility were Barclays, BNP Paribas and Mashreq, with National Bank of Kuwait, Citigroup, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Société Générale, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse also joining the deal.

The news confirms a Reuters story from last month which stated the loan had been completed.

OSN operates subscription television services across the Middle East and North Africa and is owned by Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) and Saudi Arabia’s Mawarid Group. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
