Falls in Smith & Nephew, miners weigh on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
Michael Osnato Jr, a lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission during the Obama administration, has joined Simpson Thacher & Bartlett as a partner in its New York office.
Osnato, 44, stepped down last month as chief of the Complex Financial Instruments Unit at the SEC, where he supervised probes involving derivatives, asset-backed securities and other complex securities.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2llPkuJ
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
NEW YORK Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Guy Macdonald said annual sales of the company's lead experimental antibiotic for serious bacterial infections could climb as high as $700 million if approved.
LONDON, Feb 9 The Bank of England has fined two units of Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group a record 26.77 million pounds ($33.62 million) for failing to tell the British regulator about a U.S. enforcement case.