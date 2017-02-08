Michael Osnato Jr, a lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission during the Obama administration, has joined Simpson Thacher & Bartlett as a partner in its New York office.

Osnato, 44, stepped down last month as chief of the Complex Financial Instruments Unit at the SEC, where he supervised probes involving derivatives, asset-backed securities and other complex securities.

