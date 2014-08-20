Ex Infineon manager is top Osram CEO candidate - Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Former Infineon Technologies AG manager Andreas von Zitzewitz is the top candidate to replace light bulb maker Osram Licht AG Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen, a German magazine reported on Wednesday.

Monthly Manager Magazin said, without citing sources, that von Zitzewitz would first become Osram’s technology chief and would eventually succeed CEO Dehen, whose contract runs through March 2016.

In response, Osram reiterated that it was looking for a successor to Chief Technology Officer Peter Laier, who left the company in late June, and said the supervisory backed Osram’s management.

Manager Magazin had reported in June that following Laier’s departure Osram was also looking for a successor to Dehen.

Osram has struggled to adapt to a shift from traditional light bulbs to newer technology such as light-emitting diodes or LEDs. It announced its second major savings drive late last month, bringing its overall headcount reduction to almost 17,000, and said it would shut more factories. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Joern Poltz; Editing by David Holmes)