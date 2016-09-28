Osram wins large LED order from BMW

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German lighting group Osram has won a large order from BMW to refit eight of the carmaker's factories with LED (light-emitting diode) lighting, it said on Wednesday.

Osram declined to say how much the order was worth but said it was one of the biggest ever won by its Lighting Solutions unit, which supplies luminaries and lighting systems for cities and buildings.

The contract is for up to 170,000 LED lights, to be supplied in phases by the end of 2017.

Lighting Solutions and Systems, of which Lighting Solutions is a part, was loss-making last fiscal year due mainly to a decline in traditional light fittings but broke even last quarter and accounted for about 17 percent of Osram's sales.