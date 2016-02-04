FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Osram takes aim at mass market with BMW laser headlights
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 4, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Osram takes aim at mass market with BMW laser headlights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Osram is equipping BMW 7 series limousines with laser headlight modules, marking a move to the mass market for the technology.

Osram pioneered the use of laser modules in car headlights - which are smaller, brighter and more energy-efficient than LED (light-emitting diode) headlamps - and is the only company so far to offer a complete laser module for automakers.

The first were installed in 2014 in BMW’s i8 sports hybrid cars and Audi’s R8 LMX sports cars.

Automotive lighting is a key strength of Munich-based lighting group Osram, which announced an unexpected and expensive move into the general LED lighting market for homes and streets in November.

Osram said on Thursday the laser boost to the high beam offered the greatest range currently available - up to 600 metres (656 yards).

“We have now taken it from a niche vehicle to a mass produced car - an important step in terms of market penetration,” said Osram’s head of specialty lighting, Hans-Joachim Schwabe.

BMW sold 48,519 of its luxury BMW 7 series cars in 2014, about 3 percent of its total vehicles sold, compared with 17,793 BMWi cars. It has not yet given a breakdown for 2015. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.