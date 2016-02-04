Osram takes aim at mass market with BMW laser headlights

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Osram is equipping BMW 7 series limousines with laser headlight modules, marking a move to the mass market for the technology.

Osram pioneered the use of laser modules in car headlights - which are smaller, brighter and more energy-efficient than LED (light-emitting diode) headlamps - and is the only company so far to offer a complete laser module for automakers.

The first were installed in 2014 in BMW’s i8 sports hybrid cars and Audi’s R8 LMX sports cars.

Automotive lighting is a key strength of Munich-based lighting group Osram, which announced an unexpected and expensive move into the general LED lighting market for homes and streets in November.

Osram said on Thursday the laser boost to the high beam offered the greatest range currently available - up to 600 metres (656 yards).

“We have now taken it from a niche vehicle to a mass produced car - an important step in terms of market penetration,” said Osram’s head of specialty lighting, Hans-Joachim Schwabe.

BMW sold 48,519 of its luxury BMW 7 series cars in 2014, about 3 percent of its total vehicles sold, compared with 17,793 BMWi cars. It has not yet given a breakdown for 2015. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alexander Smith)