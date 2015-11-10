Osram to invest 3 billion euros for growth by 2020

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German lighting company Osram intends to invest about 3 billion euros ($3.21 billion)by 2020 as it switches its focus to growth after years of savings, it said on Tuesday.

Osram will spend about a billion euros to build a new LED (light-emitting diode) chip factory in Malaysia, and raise its annual research and development spending by about 40 million euros to a total of 2 billion euros by 2020.

The German company, which competes with Philips, General Electric, Zumtobel and host of Asian LED makers, is selling its traditional light bulbs and lamps business to focus on semiconductors and specialty lighting.

It has cut more than 8,000 jobs over the past four years, almost a fifth of its total, as it and its European and American peers struggled to compete with fast-growing Asian LED specialists with lower costs. ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)