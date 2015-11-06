FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osram starts sales process for lamps business
November 6, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Osram starts sales process for lamps business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German lighting maker Osram has started the sales process of its lamps business and plans to separate it operationally from the rest of the group by next April and legally by July, a spokesman said on Friday.

The business has 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in sales. It is in decline but has attracted interest from Chinese buyers because of its strong brands and distribution channels in Europe and the United States.

Chinese LED (light-emitting diode) products maker MLS said earlier its board had approved a bid for Osram’s lamps business.

Shanghai Feilo Acoustics said in July it had made a non-binding offer. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

