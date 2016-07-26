FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osram sells lamps unit to Chinese buyers for more than 400 mln eur
July 26, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Osram sells lamps unit to Chinese buyers for more than 400 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany's Osram said it had agreed to sell Ledvance, the general lighting lamps business it carved out, to a Chinese consortium for more than 400 million euros ($439.3 million).

In addition, Osram will receive payments for license agreements of trademark rights, the company said on Tuesday, without being more specific.

The buying consortium, comprising strategic investor IDG Capital Partners, Chinese lighting company MLS Co Ltd and financial investor Yiwu State-Owned Assets Operation Center, will finance the purchase price on an all equity-financed basis, Osram said.

$1 = 0.9106 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
