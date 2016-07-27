FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Osram expects double-digit mln eur license payments for lamps unit sale
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 27, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Osram expects double-digit mln eur license payments for lamps unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - German lighting group Osram , which sold its lamps unit to a Chinese consortium on Tuesday, expects licenses from the deal to generate a high double-digit million amount over the next ten years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Osram had agreed to sell its general lighting lamps business Ledvance for more than 400 million euros to a consortium of Chinese buyers, including lighting company MLS.

"We were looking for stable co-investors and this is what we found in them," Osram CEO Olaf Berlien told a press conference, adding that MLS had agreed to preserve workers' rights and that he did not expect any layoffs. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.