CORRECTED-Osram names union rep as new personnel chief
March 17, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Osram names union rep as new personnel chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes erroneous reference to Froehlich joining the management board of Osram)

MUNICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Lighting group Osram named Babette Froehlich, a labour representative at trade union IG Metall, as its new personnel chief, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

Froehlich will replace Corinna Schittenhelm following her switch to automotive supplier Schaeffler by May 1, the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report by monthly Manager Magazin.

The magazine had said that Froehlich, an autos expert at IG Metall, would give up her seats on the supervisory boards of Volkswagen and MTU Aero Engines due to her appointment at Osram. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Elaine Hardcastle)

