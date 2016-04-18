Osram raises forecast after strong second quarter

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - German lighting group Osram raised its full-year forecasts on Monday for the second time this year after trends at its up-for-sale lamps unit and its LSS professional lighting unit improved in its second quarter to end-March.

Osram said it now expected comparable revenue to be higher than last year‘s, while its adjusted operating (EBITA) margin should be above 10 percent for the year to end-September, helped by currency effects as well as better business.

It had previously forecast slightly lower full-year revenue and an adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin of more than 8 percent.

Shares in Osram, which have been hit by a plan to invest a billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a new LED semiconductor factory instead of milking profitable niches, rose more than 5 percent. By 1348 GMT, they had pared gains to trade up 0.4 percent.

Osram said its specialty lighting and opto semiconductors units, which mainly cater to the automotive market, had continued their positive development in the first quarter thanks to strong car sales dynamics in north America and China.

The company is selling its traditional lamps business, which is in decline but has strong brands and sales channels, and received non-binding bids earlier this year.

It is due to report full second-quarter results on April 27. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Louise Heavens)