FRANKFURT Feb 8 German lighting group Osram
is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors,
its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Sanan Optoelectronics and venture capital firm
GSR Go Scale had been pursuing a bid for Osram but walked away
amid signs of political opposition to Chinese acquisitions in
Germany, sources told Reuters in December.
"We are always looking to win investors. If you're asking me
specifically about Chinese investors, there are currently no
talks," Olaf Berlien told journalists on a conference call to
discuss Osram's first-quarter results.
One source had said the Chinese buyers may settle for a
stake of less than 25 percent. Former parent Siemens
still owns 17.5 percent of Osram.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)