10 months ago
Osram says confident German government will approve Lamps sale
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

Osram says confident German government will approve Lamps sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German lighting group Osram is confident the German government will approve the planned sale of its traditional Lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese buyers, Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told a news conference on Wednesday.

Finance Chief Ingo Bank earlier told journalists that Osram was not aware of any investigation of the deal by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which this year blocked Dutch rival Philips' planned sale of its LED components business, Lumileds, to Asian buyers. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

