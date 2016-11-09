Telefonica Deutschland CEO calls for debate on data privacy in Germany
BERLIN, Nov 9 Telefonica Deutschland's chief executive called for a debate about data privacy in Germany and said he was looking into ways to monetise customer data.
MUNICH, Germany Nov 9 German lighting group Osram is confident the German government will approve the planned sale of its traditional Lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese buyers, Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told a news conference on Wednesday.
Finance Chief Ingo Bank earlier told journalists that Osram was not aware of any investigation of the deal by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which this year blocked Dutch rival Philips' planned sale of its LED components business, Lumileds, to Asian buyers. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
FRANKFURT, Nov 9 German energy group E.ON will keep expanding its renewable business in the Unites States, its chief financial officer told journalists, adding it was too early to assess the impact Donald Trump's election win would have.
LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Public sector debt has given little more than a shrug to Donald Trump's unexpected election as US president on Wednesday.