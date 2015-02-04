FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osram sees classic lamps weakening after strong Q1
February 4, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Osram sees classic lamps weakening after strong Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s Osram Licht said the unexpectedly strong performance of its traditional lighting business last quarter was unlikely to be repeated for the rest of the year.

“I would expect a sequential decline in margin in the curent fiscal year,” Chief Financial Officer Klaus Patzak told analysts on a conference call monitored by Reuters via webcast after the company reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

He said sales at the division, Classic Lamps & Ballasts, would likely decline faster in subsequent quarters than last quarter’s rate of 10 percent. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

