Osram Q2 net profit rises 13 percent
#Healthcare
April 29, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Osram Q2 net profit rises 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German light maker Osram increased net profit by 13 percent in its fiscal second quarter to 78 million euros ($86 million), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Osram, which is preparing to split off its 2 billion-euro general lamps business into an independent legal entity, confirmed other quarterly figures and an improved outlook it gave in preliminary results two weeks ago.

The world’s second-biggest lighting maker after Dutch Philips raised its forecast for 2015 profitability on April 16 due to favourable currency effects.

Osram is due to hold a conference call for journalists at 0700 GMT.

$1 = 0.9119 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
