Osram Q3 net income lower-than-expected, appoints new CEO
November 5, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

Osram Q3 net income lower-than-expected, appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s Osram posted third-quarter net income sharply below expectations and appointed a new chief executive to take the reins at the lighting company from January.

Osram’s net result swung back into profit of 12 million euros from a 29 million-euro loss a year earlier, but was less than half the 28 million-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Quarterly sales were almost flat at 1.335 billion euros compared with 1.332 billion a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Osram appointed Olaf Berlien as new chief executive to replace Wolfgang Dehen from January 2015. Berlien will also take charge as new chief technology officer.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans

