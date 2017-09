FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Osram’s planned carve-out of its lamps business will take about 12 months, its chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that all options were open for the new entity.

Olaf Berlien said the German lighting maker’s supervisory board was unanimously positive about the move, which will now be examined in detail with the help of IT consultants and carve-out specialists before being voted on by the board. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)