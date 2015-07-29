FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Osram CEO says sees high interest in lamps business
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Osram CEO says sees high interest in lamps business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - German lighting group Osram is attracting a lot of interest from potential partners or buyers for its lamps business, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

But Olaf Berlien said there was much work to be done in carving out the business with more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in sales and 12,000 employees before a sales process could begin.

“Because of this very complex carve-out and the many challenges we face, we are not in an active sales process. That will start much later,” Berlien told journalists on a conference call after Osram reported third-quarter results.

He added that Osram, the world’s second-biggest lighting group after Dutch Philips, had had no contact with potential suitor Shanghai Feilo Acoustics beyond receiving an email expressing interest.

$1 = 0.9066 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.