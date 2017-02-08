FRANKFURT Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is confident the sale of its traditional Lamps business to a consortium of Chinese buyers will go through as planned this year, Chief Financial Officer Ingo Bank told CNBC television on Wednesday.

The 400 million-euro ($427 million) deal is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) - which blocked Philips' planned sale of its lighting-components unit to Asian buyers last year.

Asked whether he feared the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump, with its protectionist policies, may complicate the planned sale, Bank said: "We have no indication that that will be the case."

"We still strongly believe this deal will go through." ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)