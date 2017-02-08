FRANKFURT Feb 8 German lighting group Osram cannot yet make a decision about a second phase of investment and capacity expansion at its new LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Osram plans to have invested 370 million euros ($394 million) by the time the factory goes into production at the end of this year. It will make light-emitting diode (LED) chips for the general lighting market, including buildings and streets.

"We have a good market today but the decision is too early," Olaf Berlien told analysts on a conference call.

Chief Financial Officer Ingo Bank said Osram's book-to-bill ratio was above 1 in optical semiconductors, to which the Malaysian plant belongs. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)