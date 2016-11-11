FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
German union to oppose any Osram takeover bid
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 11, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 9 months ago

German union to oppose any Osram takeover bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Powerful German trade union IG Metall will fight any attempted takeover of lighting group Osram , it said on Friday, after the company revealed this week that it had been in contact with potential Chinese investors.

IG Metall said last month that it wanted job and plant guarantees in the event of any takeover, but it has since reassessed the situation and concluded that Osram does not an investor.

"We will vehemently oppose any takeover attempt because of ... possible negative effects for the workers," a union spokesman cited Bavarian IG Metall Chief Juergen Wechsler as saying.

Wechsler's remarks were first reported by German business daily Handelsblatt.

Osram, which is focusing on LED (light-emitting diode) technology, became the target of takeover speculation after a string of Chinese acquisitions of German technology companies.

Rumours were also stoked by the displeasure of 18 percent shareholder Siemens at a strategy shift by Osram in favour of general-purpose lighting LED chips, which led to speculation that it might sell its stake.

In July Osram agreed to sell it light bulbs unit Ledvance to a group of Chinese buyers including lighting company MLS for more than 400 million euros ($434 million). The deal is under investigation for approval by the German government. ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.