Germany's Osram cuts an additional 240 jobs

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German lighting maker Osram Licht AG said it was cutting 240 jobs at a factory in Bavaria, adding to deep cuts already announced as it restructures to keep up with cheaper Asian rivals.

The cuts will focus on production, administration and logistics, the world’s No.2 lighting maker after Philips said on Friday.

Osram, spun off from Siemens earlier this year, was slow to adjust to a shift in demand from traditional light bulbs to newer technologies such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Under major restructuring announced late last year, it is slashing 8,000 jobs and reducing the number of factories it operates to save about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) over three years.

In addition, it said last week it would cut 900 job in North America.

The plant in Bavaria, with 1,000 employees, is the main production site of Siteco, which makes products to light up streets, stadiums, supermarkets and offices.