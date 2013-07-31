FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Germany's Osram hikes outlook on gains from stake sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2013 / 5:23 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Germany's Osram hikes outlook on gains from stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Now expects to post 2013 net profit

* Previously saw net earnings approaching break-even

* Q3 net profit 14 mln eur vs poll avg for 4 mln eur loss (Adds Q3 net profit, background)

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German lighting maker Osram Licht AG hiked its 2013 profit outlook, citing a gain from the sale of a stake in a joint venture and quicker than expected progress on its restructuring programme.

Osram, spun off from engineering group Siemens earlier this month, said on Wednesday it now anticipates posting a net profit this year while it had previously expected to approach break-even.

It did not say how much the sale of its stake in automotive lighting specialist Valeo Sylvania - a joint venture between Osram and France’s Valeo - would contribute to its bottom line.

Osram, the world’s No.2 lighting maker after Philips , is in the midst of a restructuring, having been slow to adjust to a shift in demand from traditional light bulbs to newer technologies such light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

In its fiscal third quarter ending in June, net profit shrank to 14 million euros ($18.6 million) from 55 million a year earlier but beat consensus for a 4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7547 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Jonathan Gould and David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.