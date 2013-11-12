FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Osram sees sharp rise in net income this year
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Osram sees sharp rise in net income this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German lighting maker Osram Licht AG said it expects its net income to improve sharply in its current fiscal year after it slashed jobs and costs to return to profit.

In the fourth quarter to September, its net loss narrowed to 29 million euros ($38.9 million) from 119 million in the year earlier period, the company, which was spun off from engineering group Siemens earlier this year, said on Tuesday.

It also said it now sees gross savings from its restructuring programme reaching 1.2 billion euros, compared with a previous target of 1 billion.

$1 = 0.7459 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.