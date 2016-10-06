FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Sanan Optoelectronics wants to buy Osram - Wirtschaftswoche
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 6, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

China's Sanan Optoelectronics wants to buy Osram - Wirtschaftswoche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd wants to buy German lighting company Osram, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday, without specifying the source of the information.

Sanan wants to present a "qualified offer" by mid-October to acquire Osram, the magazine said, citing unnamed sources involved in the negotiations.

Sanan, which makes LED products, chips and solar products, may offer to pay about 70 euros ($78.39) per Osram share, Wirtschaftswoche said. A full takeover bid would value the company at about 7.2 billion euros ($8.1 billion).

A spokesman for Osram couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The Munich-based firm in July sold its lamps unit to a Chinese consortium for more than 400 million euros.

Germany's Economy Ministry said on Sept. 30 there is a trend towards targeted Chinese takeovers of German firms and it will monitor this development. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.