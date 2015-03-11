FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Osram says has not made new decisions about future strategy
March 11, 2015 / 7:04 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Osram says has not made new decisions about future strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 2 to Wednesday from Thursday)

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - German lighting company Osram said it had not made any new decisions about its future strategy after remarks made by its finance chief to Reuters pushed its shares up more than 6 percent on Wednesday.

“As already communicated, Osram is currently working on the further development of its strategy. The result of this review will be published in the course of the first half of the year,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“At the moment there is no change to the status of decisions since the time we presented our fiscal first-quarter results,” it added.

Osram’s finance chief told Reuters in an interview that each of its businesses must be profitable in its own right and then it would have to be judged who was the best owner of each. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
